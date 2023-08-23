ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha rescues Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha finally succeeding in saving Mohan from the place of captivity. Read this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 14:53:20
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha rescues Mohan 844985

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) being kidnapped by Damini’s goons so that he does not save Radha (Neeharika Roy). With Mohan failing to bring the proof, the court sentenced Radha to be hanged to death. But before the hanging could happen, Radha managed to escape from prison. Now, she has been on the lookout for Mohan and is trying to save him from Damini’s clutches. We wrote about Radha beating up Damini and her mother, and tying them up to a tree. Radha fled with Damini’s car and reached the place where Mohan is kept. She dressed up as a workman and entered the place to save Mohan.

The coming episode will finally see Radha and Mohan getting reunited. The two of them will have a romantic moment as Radha tries to save Mohan. However, Damini will sniff Radha’s plan as she will spot her car at the place which was driven by Radha. Mohan will be hurt on his leg and Radha will try to escape with him.

But before Damini could spot them, Mohan and Radha will escape from the place.

Will they be able to reach to a point of safety?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's vision impresses Ishaan 844972
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi’s vision impresses Ishaan
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana 844960
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life 844928
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s cries bring Sahiba back to life
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi 844918
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression 844917
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison 844910
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison
Latest Stories
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar 844938
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar
Will Kartik's decision to propose Yuvika create more obstacles for her in Sony SAB's Vanshaj? 844942
Will Kartik’s decision to propose Yuvika create more obstacles for her in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase 844937
Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase
SRK starrer 'Jawan' gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside 844931
SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs 844896
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs
Read Latest News