Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha rescues Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) being kidnapped by Damini’s goons so that he does not save Radha (Neeharika Roy). With Mohan failing to bring the proof, the court sentenced Radha to be hanged to death. But before the hanging could happen, Radha managed to escape from prison. Now, she has been on the lookout for Mohan and is trying to save him from Damini’s clutches. We wrote about Radha beating up Damini and her mother, and tying them up to a tree. Radha fled with Damini’s car and reached the place where Mohan is kept. She dressed up as a workman and entered the place to save Mohan.

The coming episode will finally see Radha and Mohan getting reunited. The two of them will have a romantic moment as Radha tries to save Mohan. However, Damini will sniff Radha’s plan as she will spot her car at the place which was driven by Radha. Mohan will be hurt on his leg and Radha will try to escape with him.

But before Damini could spot them, Mohan and Radha will escape from the place.

Will they be able to reach to a point of safety?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.