Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being very close to finding out Damini’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) crime of the past. Radha has succeeded in sending Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to the office. However, Radha is not aware of the fact that Tulsi’s (Keerti Nagpure) soul has been captured by the Guru Maa after Damini captured Tulsi’s skeleton.

We also wrote about a big threat looming around Radha again. It is predicted that the secret from her past will come out and destroy her existence. We have already reported about an integration of the new LSD Films show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti.

The coming episode will see Mohan being in distress in the office. Damini will again play her card and will sedate Mohan so that he should not get into a discussion with the CA over the financial position of the company. Radha will feel shocked to see that Mohan would be sleeping in his own cabin.

Later, Radha will get to know that Mohan has been sedated by Damini. Radha will confront Damini and will give her a slap on the cheek and will ask her to stay away from Mohan.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

