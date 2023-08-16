Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua come to Radha's rescue

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the big verdict coming against Radha (Neeharika Roy). She has been found guilty of the crime of killing Tulsi, and the court has ordered that she be hanged till death. The death sentence has been fixed after five days. Amidst all this, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) as we know, has been kidnapped by Tulsi’s brother under the order of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

The coming episode will see the Independence Day special episodes which will see Prateek Sharma’s three shows integrating into this big sequence. Shakti (Nikki Sharma) from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Dua (Aditi Sharma) from Rabb Se Hai Dua will come together to help Radha in getting out of jail.

It will be interesting to see how Dua and Shakti will join hands with Radha in proving her innocence and getting her out of jail. Meanwhile, Damini will pay up money to the jailor officer in the jail where Radha will be taken to, to beat her up and make her life miserable. Even Damini will confront Radha in jail and will try to take the mangalsutra. However, Radha will rebel, for which she will be beaten up badly by the jailor lady.

How will Radha escape torture?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.