ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua come to Radha's rescue

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see an integration with the other two LSD Films shows Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 15:25:57
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua to come to Radha's rescue 843161

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the big verdict coming against Radha (Neeharika Roy). She has been found guilty of the crime of killing Tulsi, and the court has ordered that she be hanged till death. The death sentence has been fixed after five days. Amidst all this, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) as we know, has been kidnapped by Tulsi’s brother under the order of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

The coming episode will see the Independence Day special episodes which will see Prateek Sharma’s three shows integrating into this big sequence. Shakti (Nikki Sharma) from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Dua (Aditi Sharma) from Rabb Se Hai Dua will come together to help Radha in getting out of jail.

It will be interesting to see how Dua and Shakti will join hands with Radha in proving her innocence and getting her out of jail. Meanwhile, Damini will pay up money to the jailor officer in the jail where Radha will be taken to, to beat her up and make her life miserable. Even Damini will confront Radha in jail and will try to take the mangalsutra. However, Radha will rebel, for which she will be beaten up badly by the jailor lady.

How will Radha escape torture?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi 843179
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family 843168
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide 843111
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti saves Preeta’s from accident 843090
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti saves Preeta from accident
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly 842821
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi 843185
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi
Disha Patani's Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE! 843171
Disha Patani’s Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE!
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj? 843165
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset 843156
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset
Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment's web series Svahaa 843158
Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment’s web series Svahaa
As The Ethereal Manisha Koirala Turns A Year Older On August 16, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With Her 843155
As The Ethereal Manisha Koirala Turns A Year Older On August 16, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With Her
Read Latest News