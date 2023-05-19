Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha dropping her self-confidence to live. At this juncture, it will be Tulsi who will instil the zeal to live in Radha.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Radha (Neeharika Roy) being in grave danger of losing her life. She has been trapped inside a cold room for hours, and is also injured. She is about to breathe her last when her spirit meets Tulsi’s spirit.

As we know, Radha has been struggling to know about the reason for Tulsi’s death. And at this juncture, Tulsi is scared that Radha might lose her battle. Radha has lost all the confidence to live, and this worries Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure).

The coming episode will see an emotional moment between Radha and Tulsi where Tulsi will stop Radha from moving towards accepting her death. Tulsi will remind Radha that her task of giving Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Gungun a happy family is not over yet.

Tulsi will force Radha to live and will instil the energy in her to fight for her life.

On the other hand, Mohan will not be ready to believe what his family has been telling him. Gungun, Kadambari and Ketki have been telling Mohan to search for Radha as they fear she is in danger.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

