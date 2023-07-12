ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets free from Guru Maa's clutches

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Tulsi getting free from the trap of Guru Maa. She will not be bound to captivity, and she will feel free.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 14:55:26
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets free from Guru Maa's clutches 833037

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the shocking twist of Gungun’s kidnap. The show is seeing the special appearance of Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik. He plays Abdu, a kidnapper who is hired by Damini to kidnap Gungun. But Gungun’s goodness brings out the good in Abdu. Gungun saved Abdu by taking care of him when he got injured. Abdu and Gungun talked about their families and got closer. We saw Gungun making a call to Radha (Neeharika Roy) and telling her where she is kept captive. Radha and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) have reached the place where Gungun is. They are surprised to see that Gungun has befriended the person who kidnapped her.

The coming episode will see Mohan and Radha interacting with Abdu. They will learn that he does not have parents. They will learn from Gungun how he was nice to her and did not harm her.

Now, Radha and Mohan will want to know the answer to the most haunting question. Mohan will ask Abdu about the person who hired him to kidnap Gungun.

The coming episode will also see the family of Mohan being happy on Gungun’s return. On the other hand, there will be a big development as the time frame till which Guru Maa can keep Tulsi captive will also end. Suddenly, Tulsi will feel as though she is free and fine with no pain. Her mouth and hands will not be tied up anymore.

Will Tulsi come back and tell Radha about what happened?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

