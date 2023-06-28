Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi sends out a hint to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) taking the big step of removing Tulsi’s skeleton from its hideout and giving it to Guru Maa so that Tulsi’s spirit can be tamed. As a result of this, Tulsi is in pain and is not able to communicate with Radha (Neeharika Roy). Radha is not aware of the pain being inflicted on Tulsi by Damini. Tulsi cannot speak and express herself.

The coming epsiode will however, see Damini planning her next move. She will decide to kidnap Gungun. As we know, Damini has broken the confidence that Mohan had mustered to enter the office again. Now, She will plan to harm Gungun. Tulsi will get to know of it and will want to warn Radha. However, she will not find any way to communicate with Radha.

The coming episode will see Tulsi sending out a hint to Radha by writing Radha’s name on the mirror. Radha will see it and will wonder why Tulsi had to openly show her presence in the house.

Will Radha ever come to know of Tulsi’s plight?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

