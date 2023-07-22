ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letters

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Tulsi wondering who wrote the letters presumed to be written by her for her daughter. Tulsi will try to read those letters.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 14:28:45
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letter 836209

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists wherein Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) is worried over his future with Radha (Neeharika Roy). The fact is that Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has put him in an emotional dilemma as he is guilty over the promise that he has made Damini that he will marry her. Now, this promise has stopped Mohan from getting closer to Radha, even though he loves her.

Mohan will be seen telling Kadambari that he has to take the decision of keeping Damini out of his life. This will enable him to accept Radha as his wife wholeheartedly.

Amidst this, the family members, especially Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Gungun are eager to read the letters written by Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) for Gungun when she was not born. However, we also wrote about Tulsi recollecting that she had never written such letters.

The coming episode will see Damini going berserk with Mohan telling her frankly that he has moved on in life with Radha. This will make Damini hysterical. When she will start to throw around things, the family’s attention will get moved from the letters. Tulsi will use this opportunity to read those letters.

What will she find in them? Will she be able to read them?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs? 836213
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony 836153
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod 836147
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Srishti come face to face 836144
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Srishti come face to face
Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons 836128
Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor 836114
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha 836268
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha
Exclusive: Dakssh Ajit Singh bags film Mission Rafa 836255
Exclusive: Dakssh Ajit Singh bags film Mission Rafa
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram, Shreya, and Kriti plan to tarnish Priya's image in front of Shalini 836256
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram, Shreya, and Kriti plan to tarnish Priya’s image in front of Shalini
Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj in Anubhav Sinha's web series Kandahar for Netflix 836250
Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj in Anubhav Sinha’s web series on Kandahar hijack for Netflix
Sharvari pushes her staff members around!! 836229
Sharvari pushes her staff members around!!
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius 836227
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius
Read Latest News