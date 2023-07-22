Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letters

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists wherein Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) is worried over his future with Radha (Neeharika Roy). The fact is that Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has put him in an emotional dilemma as he is guilty over the promise that he has made Damini that he will marry her. Now, this promise has stopped Mohan from getting closer to Radha, even though he loves her.

Mohan will be seen telling Kadambari that he has to take the decision of keeping Damini out of his life. This will enable him to accept Radha as his wife wholeheartedly.

Amidst this, the family members, especially Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Gungun are eager to read the letters written by Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) for Gungun when she was not born. However, we also wrote about Tulsi recollecting that she had never written such letters.

The coming episode will see Damini going berserk with Mohan telling her frankly that he has moved on in life with Radha. This will make Damini hysterical. When she will start to throw around things, the family’s attention will get moved from the letters. Tulsi will use this opportunity to read those letters.

What will she find in them? Will she be able to read them?

