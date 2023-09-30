Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Damini uses Rahul to break Radha-Mohan relationship

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) reducing the Trivedis to lead a poor lifestyle, away from home. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) was ridiculed by Rahul (Ranveer Singh Malik) that he has never worked in his life. Mohan looked for a job when his mother got hurt. Damini offered Mohan the job of her assistant in return for the medicine. Mohan accepted the job. He was seen doing small errands and being a house help of Damini. Mohan decided to hide this from Radha (Neeharika Roy).

We also wrote about Damini planting a seed of doubt in Radha by putting a lipstick stain on Mohan’s shirt collar. Radha found Mohan to be hiding something from her. She even followed him, which came to Mohan’s notice. He fought with her and Radha and Mohan had a big fight. This pained Gungun a lot.

The coming episode will see Damini planning her next move. She will provoke Rahul by telling him that Mohan is enjoying life with her. Rahul will come to the Trivedi house to have a look. When Damini will know that Rahul is around, she will feed Mohan with a fruit piece and will give it the appearance that Mohan is still enjoying a lavish lifestyle with her.

Ketki started her parlour job to earn a living. However, Damini created a problem when a customer complained of having reactions on her face owing to her makeup products.

What will Rahul do? Will he tell this to Radha?

