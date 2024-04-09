Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam identifies her killers; Can Raj save her?

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) getting to know that she has been reborn to unite with her love Raj (Karam Rajpal). She also saved Nethra from Shaina’s clutches and wanted to stop Raj from marrying Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle). Poonam was shown halting the wedding of Raj and Shaina and revealing the truth that she was Poornima reborn. However, even before Raj could hear Poonam, Poonam collapsed leading to a bigger problem. Poonam was taken to the hospital from where Shaina, dressed up as a nurse, kidnapped Poonam.

The coming episode will see Shaina doing the worst, as she will plan to bury an unconscious Poonam in a car, which is put into a big pit dug up. Shaina will want to bury the entire car along with Poonam. She will do so, and will be helped by the person in the mask who had helped her in killing Poornima. Poonam will come to her senses and will see the car being put inside a pit. She will see Shaina and the masked person and will identify with the past, that it was the same duo who killed Poornima too.

Poonam will be buried inside. It will be up to Raj to know that Poonam is in trouble.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 51 8th April Written Episode Update

Poonam saved Nethra and came to stop Raj and Shaina’s wedding. She recollected her entire past and tried to remind Raj of the promise that she had made to him.

Will Raj be able to find that out and save Poonam?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.