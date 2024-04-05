Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam knows Shaina’s secret

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karam Rajpal) finally deciding that he will not dwell in his past, and take care of his present. He has decided to go to Canada with Kuhu and Shaina. He wants to start afresh and has announced it to his family that they will leave for Canada after four days. Amidst this, Poonam (Trupti Mishra) has been grappling to find answers to her hallucinations and the connect she has with Raj. The Baba has told her that she would get her answers and will get closer to her goal in the next three days.

The coming episode will see Poonam finding Poornima’s wedding saree which will force her to think more. Also, Poonam will get into more problem as she will know about Shaina’s pregnancy. She will be threatened by Shaina where Shaina will take the name of Poornima and tell Poonam that Poornima could not do anything to keep her away from Raj and that she too will fail.

In her talk, Poonam will realize that Shaina did something bad to Poornima to separate her from Raj. She will go behind Raj to tell him the truth, but will be attacked.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 49 4th April Written Episode Update

Raj took the decision of shifting to Canada with his wife and daughter. He announced it to his family. Poonam could not take this news.

What will happen next?

