Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam outwits Sumitra; helps Raj

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen major drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) finally getting to know the bitter truth about his mother Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) betraying him from childhood. Raj is a devastated man as he understands that Sumitra has been scheming behind his back, and has joined hands with Shaina in ruining Raj’s happiness. He wants to get answers from his mother on the reasons behind showing fake love towards him. However, he is stopped by Poonam (Trupti Mishra). We saw Raj being blackmailed further by Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) in giving him huge money in return for Kuhu’s custody.

The upcoming episode will see major drama with Poonam finding out that the number she found in the Russian doll being the locker account number of Sumitra in a certain bank. Poonam will successfully manipulate the account by using Sumitra’s phone and thereby taking out the huge money from the locker.

Raj and Poonam will give the same money to Shaina and will get the custody papers of Kuhu signed from her. However, Sumitra will soon find out that someone has played with her locker and has taken out all the money. Shaina and Sumitra will be in despair, as they will believe that Raj and Poonam have doublecrossed them and have given them their own money for Kuhu’s custody.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 76 13th May Written Episode Update

Shaina returned to the Raghuvanshi house to claim her love for Kuhu. She blackmailed Raj by showing him fake intimate pictures of Raj and Poonam.

What will happen now?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.