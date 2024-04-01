Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj’s emotional moment with an injured Poonam

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) being determined to expose the true face of Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) and Vicky (Ankit Raj). However, Raj (Karamm Rajpal) has stopped Poonam from interfering in his family affairs. We saw how Raj and Poonam were caught in the fire breakout at home. Raj took a burning log on himself to save Poonam.

During the party, Poonam had flashes of the past, which again made her worry. She had a mission on hand, and sent a letter to Shaina to meet her for her documents. Vicky suspected Poonam’s hand in the blackmail and attacked her.

The coming episode will see Vicky kidnapping Poonam and taking her to a deserted place. She will be injured and bleeding and will be tied up. Vicky will try to misbehave with her when Raj will come to the place. He will spot Vicky getting close to Poonam. Raj will beat up Vicky.

During the fight, he will notice an iron rod precariously hanging and about to fall on Poonam. Raj will recollect the past of Poornima being killed by a rod. He will run to Poonam’s rescue, and will assume that she is dead. He will yell and call her as Poornima. He will cry and will ask her to get back to him.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 45 29th March Written Episode Update

Poonam sent a chit to threaten Shaina and asked her to meet her Vicky attacked Poonam.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.