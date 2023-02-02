Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Gazal (Richa Rathore) slowly winning the trust and confidence of Hina and Haider (Karanvir Sharma). Gazal has been smart in her moves and has separated Dua from her family.

The recent issue related to Altaf has been the last nail in the coffin. While Dua stood for Altaf, Hina supported Gazal. When Dua pointed fingers at Gazal, Haider stood in support of Gazal. Things took a really bad turn when Hina tried to slap Dua.

Dua tried to argue even more when Haider yelled at her for the very first time. This shook Dua from the inside.

The coming episode will see Dua and Dadi Ammi crying. The two of them who have seen the real face of Gazal, understand that she wants to split the family. Dua will cry her heart out telling Dadi Ammi about how Hina lifted her hand to slap her. She will tell Dadi Ammi about how Haider yelled at her.

Dadi Ammi will also tell Dua that Gazal has bigger and even more worse intentions for the family.

Will Dua be able to fight back?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.