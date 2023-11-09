Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gazal blackmails Haider

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama where the Akhtar family is trying their best to make Heena believe the ghastly negative face of Gazal (Richa Rathore). However, Heena believes that Gazal is innocent and that Dua (Aditi Sharma) is the one who needs to go out of her son’s life.

We saw how Gazal was exposed and made silent by the entire family. When all her efforts to create new drama failed, Gazal did not know what to do. This was when Haider (Karanvir Sharma) decided to give divorce to Gazal. This made her flare up and she thought of her next plan.

The coming episode will see Gazal turning the tables yet again and will threatening Haider that she will seek police aid and will tell them that Haider was physically assaulting her. Gazal will blackmail Haider and tell him that she will put him behind bars.

Haider will not mince and will tell Gazal that he is not afraid of her. Gazal will hold Haider’s collar and threaten him.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 305 8th November Written Episode Update

Rahat decided to divorce both Heena and Gulnaaz. That was when Haider and Dua asked him not to do, and Haider announced that he will divorce Gazal.

Will this be the turning point for Heena to understand Gazal’s evil image?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.