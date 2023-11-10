Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider lays a shocking condition to Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) being cornered by one and all after she was exposed drastically by all in the Akhtar family. As we know, Haider (Karanvir Sharma) announced that he would divorce Gazal. Gazal grew angry and yelled that she will put Haider behind bars for beating her. Gazal showed her real face to one and all in the family and vowed to make their life hell.

Haider, however, did not budge and asked her to do whatever she wanted. The coming episode will, however, see the family members laughing at Gazal’s idea of lodging a complaint against all in the Akhtar family.

Dua and others will in return tell Gazal that they will call the police and send her behind bars. Gazal will plead before Haider to gain his sympathy. Haider will make a shocking move. He will tell Gazal that he can save her from being arrested. All will be shocked and will tell Haider not to fall for her tears.

But Haider will tactfully handle her. He will lay a condition before Gazal and will tell her that he will not get her arrested, if she would voluntarily appeal for divorce and get out of his life. Haider will tell Gazal that if she would get him the divorce, he will allow her to pack her bags and walk out of this house and from everyone’s lives.

Gazal will be shocked to hear this.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 306 9th November Written Episode Update

Gazal threatened to send Haider to the jail for beating her up and being an abusive husband.

What will Gazal’s decision be?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.