Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister?

Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage, To know what happens next, watch Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Sep,2023 16:30:37
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister? 855590

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience’s hearts with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Dua (Aditi Sharma) has moved to her mother’s house, and on the other hand, Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) has got to know about all the lies of Ghazal (Richa Rathore). To avenge the injustice that happened to Dua, her mother, and brother have planned to do the same to her in-laws and family by marrying Haider’s(Karanvir Sharma) sister.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to watch everyone gathering for Haider’s sister Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) and Dua’s brother Hafiz’s (Lokit Phulwani) wedding. During the celebrations, Haider will be seen trying to mend his relationship with Dua, but Gulnaaz (Melanie Nazareth) will try to create problems between them by asking Haider when is he planning his honeymoon with his second wife Ghazal in front of everyone.

It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Dua break her brother Hafiz’s wedding with Kaynaat, as it is happening with the intention of taking revenge and not out of love.

To know what happens next, watch Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them 855544
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion 855526
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates? 855322
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan 855270
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down

Latest Stories

Oakley and Rohit Sharma team up with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of good vision 855595
Oakley and Rohit Sharma team up with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of good vision
Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO's First Indian Brand Ambassador 855593
Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO’s First Indian Brand Ambassador
Did You Know? – 'Teri Mitti' fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj' 855587
Did You Know? – ‘Teri Mitti’ fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj’
So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag 855576
So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag
Auto Draft 855586
Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra on Jawan’s success, 1st meeting with SRK, desire to work with Salman Khan
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot! 855582
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot!
Read Latest News