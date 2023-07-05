Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua bosses over Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen a complete turnaround in the behaviour and attitude of Dua (Aditi Sharma). We have seen her going against her own family in order to show them the real face of Gazal (Richa Rathore). As we know, Ruhaan is back in the house, but believes that Dua and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) are to be blamed for his marriage not happening with Gazal. However, the fact is that Gazal has brainwashed him. We also saw Gazal suffering from a back problem after having a fall when she tried getting closer to Haider.

As per the ongoing track, Haider has requested Dua to take over the responsibilities of the house as Gazal is not able to manage them. Dua has bluntly refused, but when Haider requests again, she has asked Gazal to touch her feet and apologize, also rubbing her nose against her shoe.

We wrote about how Gazal will do so in order to please Dua so that she will handle the house again. However, after this apology too, Dua will be stubborn and will boss over Gazal. The whole house will be shocked to see this anger in Dua.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.