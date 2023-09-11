Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua brings Dadi Ammi to reveal the truth?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua not bowing down, and looking for help from Dadi Ammi to make Haider believe her words. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Sep,2023 13:35:13
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua brings Dadi Ammi to reveal the truth? 850457

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) all set to leave his Akhtar Manzil and go out with his family. Heena is totally against it but has no say in her son making the decision. As we know, Haider has transferred everything under Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) name and it only means that Dua is the rightful owner of the entire property, including the house.

Haider is all set to leave the house, but wants to see a glimpse of his Dua before leaving. Amidst this, Gazal (Richa Rathore) believes that Dua will never allow Haider to go out of the house and will give back everything and walk out. Gazal expects Dua to stop them from going.

However, the coming episode will see a turnaround, a big twist wherein Dua will be shown not giving up and bowing down to situations, even after getting the divorce papers from Haider.

She will look for Dadi Ammi (Sheela Sharma) and bring her home. Dadi Ammi, as we know, had been kept away from the house by Gulnaaz, as she did not want Ruhaan’s truth to come out. With Dua bringing Dadi Ammi to the doorstep, Gulnaaz will be in shock.

It will be interesting to see if Dadi Ammi will confide in Haider as to what exactly happened and how Ruhaan wanted to shoot at Haider and instead tried to shoot at Dua.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana get dragged into a false news scandal 850455
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana get dragged into a false news scandal
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie gets to know about Garv's dark secret about Chiku 850422
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie gets to know about Garv’s dark secret about Chiku
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku 850412
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol 850409
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol
Meet spoiler: Shagun orders her goons to kill Shlok 850375
Meet spoiler: Shagun orders her goons to kill Shlok
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara tries to motivate the doctor inside Abhimanyu 850407
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara tries to motivate the doctor inside Abhimanyu

Latest Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes the first film to reach 500cr on a weekend worldwide! Earns 100 cr + per day worldwide, four days in a row, Creates history, and also becomes no 2 film worldwide this weekend 850425
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan becomes the first film to reach 500cr on a weekend worldwide! Earns 100 cr + per day worldwide, four days in a row, Creates history, and also becomes no 2 film worldwide this weekend
Punit Balan's Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune 850423
Punit Balan’s Dahi Handi draws attention of Pune
News18's annual Natkhat Kanha contest gives viewers an opportunity for a unique Janmashtami celebration, receives tremendous response 850420
News18’s annual Natkhat Kanha contest gives viewers an opportunity for a unique Janmashtami celebration, receives tremendous response
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance 850414
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance
Exclusive: Enakshi Ganguly joins the cast of WatchO’s web series Jaal 850404
Exclusive: Enakshi Ganguly joins the cast of WatchO’s web series Jaal
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark 850388
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark
Read Latest News