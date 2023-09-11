Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua brings Dadi Ammi to reveal the truth?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) all set to leave his Akhtar Manzil and go out with his family. Heena is totally against it but has no say in her son making the decision. As we know, Haider has transferred everything under Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) name and it only means that Dua is the rightful owner of the entire property, including the house.

Haider is all set to leave the house, but wants to see a glimpse of his Dua before leaving. Amidst this, Gazal (Richa Rathore) believes that Dua will never allow Haider to go out of the house and will give back everything and walk out. Gazal expects Dua to stop them from going.

However, the coming episode will see a turnaround, a big twist wherein Dua will be shown not giving up and bowing down to situations, even after getting the divorce papers from Haider.

She will look for Dadi Ammi (Sheela Sharma) and bring her home. Dadi Ammi, as we know, had been kept away from the house by Gulnaaz, as she did not want Ruhaan’s truth to come out. With Dua bringing Dadi Ammi to the doorstep, Gulnaaz will be in shock.

It will be interesting to see if Dadi Ammi will confide in Haider as to what exactly happened and how Ruhaan wanted to shoot at Haider and instead tried to shoot at Dua.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.