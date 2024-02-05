Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets a shocking message from Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) always being concerned about the wellbeing of Gazal’s child. As we know, there is someone in the Akhtar family who has planned the kidnap of Gazal (Richa Rathore). We have already written about Gazal being kidnapped by a person in a black hood. The person has kept an unconscious Gazal in the store room.

The coming episode will see Dua not finding Gazal in her room. She will be shocked to see the chains being unlocked. She will call the entire family and tell them about it. Later, Dua will find an injury mark on the forehead of Ruhaan and will suspect him. However, the same kind of injury marks will be present on the foreheads of Gulnaaz and Kaynaat too.

Dua will be worried for Gazal when Dua will receive a voice message on whatsapp from Gazal. Upon playing it, she will get the shocking news that Gazal is about to kill herself and her kid.

OMG!!

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 386 4th February Written Episode Update

The person in the black hoodie and mask made Gazal unconscious. The person dragged Gazal to the store room and tied her up there.

What will happen now?

