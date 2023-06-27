ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal's fall

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua revealing the real reason behind Gazal's fall and having a bad back. Read to know details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 14:42:48
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal's fall

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) plan of sedating Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and getting physically close to him, did not work. Even in his semi-conscious state, Haider uttered the name of Dua and when he saw Gazal over him, he pushed Gazal so hard that she fell on her back and got hurt.

We saw how Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) believes that Haider and Dua are responsible for separating him from Gazal. Gazal has also told Ruhaan a wrong story of how Haider married her, and beat her daily.

We also saw Dua and Haider getting close and Dua accepting that she loves Haider a lot.

Now in the coming drama, Ruhaan will vow to kill Haider who is responsible for ruining Gazal’s life. However, Hina will blame Dua for Gazal’s condition. Gazal will not be able to move and will be bedridden. That will be when Dua will spill the beans in front of the family.

She will tell all that Gazal’s back pain is because of Haider pushing her when she tried to get close to him.

Will the family and Haider believe Dua’s words?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Maitree spoiler: Maitree and Nandini’s lives in danger
Maitree spoiler: Maitree and Nandini’s lives in danger
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma
Latest Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: The Electric Chemistry in ‘Lust Stories 2’ Ignites Anticipation
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: The Electric Chemistry in ‘Lust Stories 2’ Ignites Anticipation
Exclusive: Saadhika Syal to feature in TVF’s The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5
Exclusive: Saadhika Syal to feature in TVF’s The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat’s ‘Godh Bharaai’ to open up new drama
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat’s ‘Godh Bharaai’ to open up new drama
On Rahul Dev Burman’s Birth Anniversary, Some Unknown Facts About The Maestro
On Rahul Dev Burman’s Birth Anniversary, Some Unknown Facts About The Maestro
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Read Latest News