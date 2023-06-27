Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal's fall

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) plan of sedating Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and getting physically close to him, did not work. Even in his semi-conscious state, Haider uttered the name of Dua and when he saw Gazal over him, he pushed Gazal so hard that she fell on her back and got hurt.

We saw how Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) believes that Haider and Dua are responsible for separating him from Gazal. Gazal has also told Ruhaan a wrong story of how Haider married her, and beat her daily.

We also saw Dua and Haider getting close and Dua accepting that she loves Haider a lot.

Now in the coming drama, Ruhaan will vow to kill Haider who is responsible for ruining Gazal’s life. However, Hina will blame Dua for Gazal’s condition. Gazal will not be able to move and will be bedridden. That will be when Dua will spill the beans in front of the family.

She will tell all that Gazal’s back pain is because of Haider pushing her when she tried to get close to him.

Will the family and Haider believe Dua’s words?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

