Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua vows to bring back Ruhaan

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) playing a cunning drama in order to bed Haider (Karanvir Sharma). We wrote about Gazal taking up the challenge of having her first night with Haider at any cost on 19 June. For this she has played the big drama of brainwashing Ruhaan all over again. Ruhaan is now with Aijaz, and believes that it is Haider and Dua who had kidnapped him and stopped his marriage with Gazal.

The coming drama will see Gazal play up to her big plan on the D-day. She will send a video to Dua where Ruhaan is shown in captivity and is being beaten badly. Dua will have tears in her eyes and will vow to bring back Ruhaan safely.

Gazal’s intention will be to send Dua out of the house while she will get a strong hold of Haider by spiking his drink and getting closer to him.

Will Gazal succeed in her ultimate plan?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

