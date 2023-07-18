Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua's plan backfires

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) getting to know that Haider (Karanvir Sharma) loves her even now and can do anything to get back her love. On the other hand, we wrote about how Gazal (Risha Rathore) plans to utilize Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) in her motive, and trap him. She plans to kill Dua and put the blame on Ruhaan.

Amidst this, Haider will be worried about bagging a big tender for the Fashion Week. Haider wants Dua to handle the designing part so that they bag the tender. However, Dua takes this as an opportunity to trap Gazal’s ill motives and she tells Gazal that she will handle the designing if Gazal tells the truth to Ruhaan.

However, the coming episode will see Gazal turning the tables. She will put a wrong scenario in front of the family that Dua again wants Gazal to bend down and rub her nose on her shoes. However, this time, Haider will stop her and will tell Gazal that he is ready to incur losses at business but will not allow anything that is wrong. Instead, Gazal will take advantage of the situation and try to help out Haider in business.

Will Dua for the first time flaw in her game plan?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

