ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua's plan backfires

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua's plan backfiring and Gazal getting an upper hand with Haider supporting her cause.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 17:45:23
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua's plan backfires 834951

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) getting to know that Haider (Karanvir Sharma) loves her even now and can do anything to get back her love. On the other hand, we wrote about how Gazal (Risha Rathore) plans to utilize Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) in her motive, and trap him. She plans to kill Dua and put the blame on Ruhaan.

Amidst this, Haider will be worried about bagging a big tender for the Fashion Week. Haider wants Dua to handle the designing part so that they bag the tender. However, Dua takes this as an opportunity to trap Gazal’s ill motives and she tells Gazal that she will handle the designing if Gazal tells the truth to Ruhaan.

However, the coming episode will see Gazal turning the tables. She will put a wrong scenario in front of the family that Dua again wants Gazal to bend down and rub her nose on her shoes. However, this time, Haider will stop her and will tell Gazal that he is ready to incur losses at business but will not allow anything that is wrong. Instead, Gazal will take advantage of the situation and try to help out Haider in business.

Will Dua for the first time flaw in her game plan?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness 834864
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers 834797
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers
Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi's mehendi gets ruined 834790
Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s mehendi gets ruined
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha? 834665
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha?
Latest Stories
Neetu Pandey talks about her film Tavval 834938
Neetu Pandey talks about her film Tavval
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Falaq Naaz nominates Elvish Yadav for elimination 834927
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Falaq Naaz nominates Elvish Yadav for elimination
Shocking: A Leopard Creates Terror On Sets Of Shoaib Ibrahim's Show Ajooni 834929
Shocking: A Leopard Creates Terror On Sets Of Shoaib Ibrahim’s Show Ajooni
Happy Birthday Priyanka You Do Us Proud 834924
Happy Birthday Priyanka You Do Us Proud
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here 834921
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here
A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary 834880
A good fitness regime and balanced diet is my mantra for well-being: Prateik Chaudhary
Read Latest News