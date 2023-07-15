Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans to kill Dua; trap Ruhaan for the murder

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Ruhaan getting totally brainwashed by Gazal (Richa Rathore). He believes that it is Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) who tried to kill him. When Dua tried to talk it out to Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada), she realized what he believed in. Dua tried to tell Ruhaan to not give his support to Gazal’s bad ideas. However, Ruhaan was in no mood to believe his bhabhi.

We also saw how Ruhaan stole the money from Dua for which there was big drama in the house. This track ended with Haider getting to know of the love story of Hafeez and Kaynath.

The coming episode will see Gazal making yet another dubious plan. She will plan to kill Dua and work it out in such a way that Ruhaan is blamed for Dua’s murder. Dua will get suspicious that Gazal is planning to use Ruhaan in a big way that would harm the family.

Dua on the other hand, will vow to save Ruhaan from Gazal’s clutches.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

