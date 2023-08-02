Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan's bullet

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen a high-voltage drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) being totally loyal in his love for Dua (Aditi Sharma). As we know, he not only added Dua’s name to his business by making it Dua Haider Designs but also granted Hamida’s wish of giving Dua her Haq-e-Mehar. As per the mehar proposed during Dua and Haider’s wedding, Haider was ready to even transfer the entire property in Dua’s name.

We wrote about how Haider readied himself and agreed to sign up on the papers that made Dua the owner of his property. We wrote about how Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) who was burning with anger towards Haider, decided to shoot him. As we know, Gazal (Richa Rathore) has brainwashed Ruhaan totally and made him believe that Haider and Dua are hand in glove in the entire plan.

Ruhaan shot at Haider. But the coming episode will show Gazal saving Haider at the last minute and the bullet striking a vase kept nearby. Ruhaan will be angry that Gazal saved Haider, but Gazal being smitten in love with Haider, will save him and rebuke Ruhaan for doing so.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

