Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal takes up a huge challenge

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal accepting a huge challenge and proclaiming that she will get closer to Haider. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 16:00:28
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Dua (Aditi Sharma) giving back to Gazal (Richa Rathore) in a vengeful way. Dua has shown the family and especially Haider (Karanvir Sharma) how incapable Gazal is in managing the family and the kitchen. We saw how Haider chose Dua at the expense of Gazal. However, Dua’s hurtful words pained Haider. But all of it has not stopped Haider from trying to get near Dua. He has decided to sleep outside Dua’s room. He wants to get back in Dua’s life and has refused to accept Gazal as his wife.

The coming episode will see Dua and Gazal getting into a challenge. Dua as we know, has told that she will oust Gazal from the house in 15 days. And Gazal will tell Dua that she will make Haider hers in a quick time.

Gazal will challenge herself and will tell that she will have her first night with Haider on 19 June.

What will happen on the said date?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Srividya Rajesh

