Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal threatens to kill her own kid

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) bringing Gazal (Richa Rathore) back to the Akhtar house. Many in the family including the three mothers, and Kaynaat believe that this is the biggest mistake that Dua could do. However, Dua and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) believe that they are the parents of the kid of Gazal. They have already told Gazal that once she delivers the kid, she will be sent to jail and the kid will be with them.

We saw how Kaynaat educated Dua that Gazal’s presence in the house could bring mayhem and more danger to Haider’s life. Dua was shocked when she heard this, and did not want anything to happen to Haider.

The coming episode will see Gazal being busy, planning her next move. She will try to soft talk with Haider, asking him to give her a place in his heart and house. Haider will be very clear in his thoughts and will reiterate the fact that Gazal will be sent to jail once she delivers the kid.

This will enrage Gazal. She will talk about the unexpected. She will tell Haider and Dua that she will rather kill her kid than give birth to it and give it to them. This will put Haider and Dua in shock.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 373 22nd January Written Episode Update

Gazal fled to protect her kid, but Dua caught her. She forced her to get back home.

What will Gazal do?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.