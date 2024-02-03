Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal to get kidnapped

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) continuing to be the black sheep in the family of the Akhtars. The Pir Baba has made a prophecy that Kaynaat’s son Subhan will keep the two families united and that he will marry Haider’s daughter. All in the family are happy about it. However, only Kaynaat knows the fact from Pir Baba that he did not mean Dua’s daughter, but Gazal’s daughter.

Kaynaat is hellbent on killing Gazal and the child so that they do not wreak havoc on her family. At the same time, Ruhaan wants to kill Gazal and end her story. The mothers Heena, Hamida and Gulnaaz too are determined to kill Gazal.

At this juncture, Gazal will be threatened in the wee hours of the night by the presence of a hooded person. The person will hold a knife and will take Gazal out of the house. In simple words, a heavily pregnant Gazal will be kidnapped. There will be a who did it mystery looming large in the family.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 384 2nd February Written Episode Update

Pir Baba predicted that Haider’s daughter would get married to Kaynaat’s son. He also told Kaynaat that he meant to say Haider’s daughter born through Gazal and not Dua, thus frightening Kaynaat.

What will happen next? Who is the culprit?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.