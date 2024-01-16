Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal’s life in danger

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) being the centre of all talk and discussions in the Akhtar house. As we know, Gazal is pregnant with Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) child, but the reports of the same said that the kid is not Haider’s. However, Dua (Aditi Sharma) will break the news to the family that the kid is surely Haider’s, and that Ruhaan had a hand in changing the reports.

Now, Dua has shifted Gazal to their farmhouse where she will be observed through a CCTV camera always. Haider is proud of Dua’s deed, and he promises that they will take care of the kid born to them and of Gazal’s.

The coming episode will see the elders in the Akhtar house believing that the kid born to Gazal will also be like her. Heena, Hamida and Gulnaaz will think of looking at ways to keep Gazal and the kid away from the house.

They will also go to the extent of thinking of killing the child. Gulnaaz will propose the idea of killing both Gazal and her kid.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 366 15th January Written Episode Update

Dua asked Ruhaan to confess the truth that the kid in Gazal’s womb was Haider’s and the reports were wrong.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.