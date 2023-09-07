Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gulnaaz joining hands with Gazal to teach Dua the ultimate lesson. What will happen now? Read it here.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see mighty drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) separation. Yes, as we know, Dua is all shattered by her losing all her valued relationships in the Akhtar house. All feel that she is being unfair to the family and have gone against her. Nobody believes the truth she has been saying.

At this juncture, we saw Haider demanding a divorce from Dua. We also wrote about Heena asking Haider to make a promise that Dua will never be entertained in her house and that Haider will get her a kid and heir to the property through Gazal soon.

The coming episode will see the inevitable happening. Gulnaaz (Vaishali Nazareth) will again be back to her evil nature when she will join hands with Gazal (Richa Rathore). Earlier, Gulnaaz sided with Gazal but had turned to the side of Dua on seeing Gazal’s evil nature. But now, Ruhaan has changed Gulnaaz’s vision again. Her love for her son has made her blind and she does not see facts.

Gulnaaz will again go against Dua and plan and plot along with Gazal to send Dua out of the Akhtar house.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.