Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Gazal (Richa Rathore) fighting it out between themselves. As we know, Haider (Karanvir Sharma) who loves Dua, wants her back in his life. However, Dua is staying away from him, as she wants to prove the evil face of Gazal. Amidst this, we saw how Gazal has brainwashed Ruhaan to support her cause and go against Haider and Dua.

We have also seen the love story of Hafeez and Kaynath blooming. Dua got to know of it and blessed the two of them. Now the coming episode will see Haider getting to know of his sister Kaynath and Dua’s brother Hafeez being in love. He will be very angry at them, and will go to the extent of slapping Kaynath. Dua will plead before Haider and tell him that their love is pure.

Ultimately, Haider will break his shell and will tell them that he knew of this from before, and that he is agreeable to Kaynath’s decision. Haider will tell that he can never get a guy as good as Hafeez even if he searches hard for a suitor for his sister.

This will make Hafeez, Kaynath and Dua happy. This happy moment will give rise to a close moment between Haider and Dua. Haider will hug Kaynath and Hafeez, and will urge Dua to come and share her happiness. Dua will come and hug them, with her hand touching Haider’s hand. The two of them will lock their eyes and will be silent.

