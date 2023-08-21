ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider confronts Heena

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider getting to know te reason behind Dua's fall. He will question his mother Heena about it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Aug,2023 10:57:01
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) being pushed off the stairs by Heena. The once-very-caring-mother-in-law of Dua has now totally turned against her and this treacherous act has left Dua in a phase of danger. As we know, Kaynaat called Haider (Karanvir Sharma) to tell him about Dua’s serious fall. Haider got stuck in traffic and had his own problems in reaching home to take care of Dua. Meanwhile, Dua got treated and is still unconscious.

The coming episode will see Haider coming home to face the harsh truth. He will see Dua in bed and will hug her and immediately show his love for her. When Haider will question Dua on how she fell, she will remain silent. However, Badi Dadi will tell the truth to Haider that she was pushed by Heena.

This will get Haider angry. He will go to confront his mother. When he will see Gazal (Richa Rathore) shielding her mother, Haider will ask Gazal to get out of the room and that he will need to talk to his mother. Gazal will get scared and will rush out. Haider will question Heena on her act.

What will Heena say?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

