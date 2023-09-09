Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave his house

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider deciding to leave the house, and allowing Dua to stay in the house as she is the rightful owner.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 17:04:19
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engrossing drama with the Akhtar family believing that Dua (Aditi Sharma) is evil and she has plotted against Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Heena. We saw how Haider broke all ties with Dua by giving her the divorce papers. Dua tried as much to make Haider remember their glorious days and promises in marriage. We also saw how the family joined in to tell Dua that she has to leave the Akhtar house as she is divorced now.

Kainaat dragged Dua out of the house and asked her to go out. However, Dua stood her ground and refused to go out. The coming episode will see Haider taking this decision of Dua too in the wrong way, and understanding that even after all of it, Dua does not want to leave the house.

The very broad-minded Haider will tell his family that the entire property and house are in Dua’s name and that Dua will not be going out of the house. Instead, he will tell the family that they all will be leaving their home. Saying this, Haider will decide to go out of the house.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

