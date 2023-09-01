Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider being forced to apologize to Dua. Haider as we know, is angry at Dua. Read here at IWMBuzz.com.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider, Heena and Ruhaan being in the jail. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) is very angry at Dua (Aditi Sharma) for putting his mother to so much of torture in jail. Dua tries to prove before Haider that Ruhaan attempted to kill her, but is not successful as Gulnaaz plays her game.

The coming episode will see Heena being let out on bail but Haider not being let out. Dua will try her best to get both of them from jail. However, the police who would have been a witness to Haider’s calling of Instant Triple Talaaq, will refuse to let Haider go. She will tell Haider that he can get bail only if he apologizes to Dua.

The question now will be whether Haider’s conscience will permit him to apologize to Dua, that too after Heena faced torture. Also, Rahat Akhtar will return home, to find his family in a dire state. He will also blame Dua for everything that has happened at home.

What will happen next?

