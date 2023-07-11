Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen exciting drama and catfights between the two wives of Haider (Karanvir Sharma), Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Gazal (Richa Rathore). The highlight of last week was how Dua turned the tables and got Gazal to apologize to her in style. Gazal was forced to bend at Dua’s shoe and rub her nose against it, in a similar way in which Dua was forced by Gazal earlier. We also saw how Gazal has been trying to persuade and grab the love and attention of Haider towards her.

The track that is going on saw Ruhaan stealing big money from Dua. However, the suspect in this theft is now Dua’s brother, Hafeez. As we saw, Gazal forced Haider to check on Hafeez’s room and find out if he has taken the money. Dua objected to it and even wanted to come clear by getting his room checked.

Haider however, turned tables and told one and all that he was the one who took the money.

The coming episode will see Haider deciding to confront Hafeez about taking the money. Dua too will believe that Hafeez has taken the money and will go hard at him.

Hafeez will then let out the big truth of having bought an expensive ring for Kaynaat, Haider’s sister whom he loves. Haider will overhear this conversation and will be shocked that his sister is in love with Hafeez.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

