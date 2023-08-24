Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Ruhaan being after the life of Haider (Karanvir Sharma). Ruhaan has threatened Dua (Aditi Sharma) that the moment Haider steps out of the house, he will shoot him and kill him. Dua is scared and takes the big step of calling the police.

Actually, Gazal (Richa Rathore) used this for her own advantage and lodges a police complaint against Heena for torture and physical violence on her daughter-in-law. We wrote about the confrontation between Haider and Heena where Haider decided to walk out of the house along with Dua. But Heena told Haider that Dua will not go out of the house as his property and money are more valuable to her.

The same will happen when Dua will pause and refuse to come along with Haider. The coming episode will also see police coming to arrest Heena. Kaynaat will misunderstand the phone conversation that Dua had with the police and will believe that Dua complained against her mother Heena. Kaynaat will go against Dua.

If this is not enough, the coming episode will also see Haider losing his trust in Dua and getting angry at her. He will ask Gazal for a favour and will get closer to her.

What will Dua do now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.