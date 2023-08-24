ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal finally getting what she wanted to achieve. Haider will go against Dua after the plotting by Gazal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 15:15:29
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua 845319

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Ruhaan being after the life of Haider (Karanvir Sharma). Ruhaan has threatened Dua (Aditi Sharma) that the moment Haider steps out of the house, he will shoot him and kill him. Dua is scared and takes the big step of calling the police.

Actually, Gazal (Richa Rathore) used this for her own advantage and lodges a police complaint against Heena for torture and physical violence on her daughter-in-law. We wrote about the confrontation between Haider and Heena where Haider decided to walk out of the house along with Dua. But Heena told Haider that Dua will not go out of the house as his property and money are more valuable to her.

The same will happen when Dua will pause and refuse to come along with Haider. The coming episode will also see police coming to arrest Heena. Kaynaat will misunderstand the phone conversation that Dua had with the police and will believe that Dua complained against her mother Heena. Kaynaat will go against Dua.

If this is not enough, the coming episode will also see Haider losing his trust in Dua and getting angry at her. He will ask Gazal for a favour and will get closer to her.

What will Dua do now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation 845355
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam 845347
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan 845299
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja 845294
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute 845284
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran 845229
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan 845354
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan
Dhruv Tara: Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death? 845331
Dhruv Tara: Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar and Roshni join hands against Shiv and Surilii 845311
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar and Roshni join hands against Shiv and Surilii
Alia Bhatt Exits Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Check Out Details 845309
Alia Bhatt Exits Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Check Out Details
Renowned Bollywood actress Seema Deo passes away at 83 845292
Renowned Bollywood actress Seema Deo passes away at 83
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal looks for a house in Vandana's locality 845246
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal looks for a house in Vandana’s locality
Read Latest News