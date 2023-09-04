Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider requesting Dua to finally free him of being called her husband. He will sign the divorce papers and will request Dua to sign on them.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider and Heena being released by the police. With Dua (Aditi Sharma) taking back her complaint against Heena, she got released. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) was forced to apologize for the Triple Talaaq and revoking it, after which he was released. However, Dua refused to take the complaint back of Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada).

The coming drama will see the entire Akhtar family being against Dua now. Dua will and try to explain her point of view to the entire family. However, Rahat, Kaynaat and everyone will call Dua evil and refuse to believe her.

At this juncture, Haider will return home and will request Dua to free him from being called her husband. He will tell Dua that the law does not allow him to ask for Triple Talaaq. But he has all the right to sign on divorce papers and request Dua to sign on them too. Saying this, he will hand over his signed divorce papers to Dua and will ask her to sign.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.