Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Hamida creating more problems for Ghazal. After slapping her, she will now curse Ghazal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 14:20:58
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) life getting shattered after Ghazal (Richa Rathore) and Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) marriage. We have seen Dua’s heartbreak when Haider married Ghazal. Even though Hamida (Alka Kaushal) has brought a positive vibe into the house again with her determination to set things right for her daughter, Dua has remained the helpless girl.

The coming track will see Haider being forced by Ghazal and Hina to do the post-wedding rituals. Ghazal looks forward to bagging all the limelight in the function.

However, the coming episode will see Hamida spoiling the ambience for Ghazal. Hamida will come in to wish the new bride and groom. She will gift a glass building setup of Ghazal’s house and will immediately break it, signifying that her happiness will also break in the same way.

Hamida will go on to curse Ghazal and will tell her that she will never enjoy a happy family life and that Haider will never love her.

Will Hamida’s curse come true?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. Will Dua be able to take back her position as Haider’s wife in the house?

