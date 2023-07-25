ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Hamida ordering her daughter Dua to create her designs for Haider Designs. This will leave Dua in shock.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) being troubled as his business is not doing well. He needs to bag the big deal for Haider Designs which will resurrect its position. However, he needs a good designer to work for him. Dua, (Aditi Sharma) as we know has refused to work for Haider Designs. We wrote about how Heena invited Hamida (Alka Kaushal) to the house. The episode that was aired also saw Heena taking Hamida inside a room and talking to her.

Dua was worried about this talk that happened between her mother and Heena. The coming episode will see Hamida coming out and ordering Dua to work for Haider Designs. Dua will be shocked to see her mother helping out the Akhtars again. She will be puzzled by this approach of Hamida.

However, Hamida will lay a condition too. Hamida will tell the family that for her daughter Dua to resume work for Haider Designs, Gazal (Richa Rathore) has to agree to a condition.

OMG!!

What will Hamida demand?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

