Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider Designs being under the radar. There is a big design offer that Haider Designs needs to bag. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) requested Dua (Aditi Sharma) to help, but she has refused. Gazal (Richa Rathore) has stepped forward to help Haider find a designer who can do justice to the deal.

Amidst all this, Hamida (Alka Kaushal) will make her reentry into the show. As we know, the last time she had come, she had terrified one and all with her anger and had also shown Dua the new path to seek justice. She had questioned the family and Haider on his second marriage.

Now it will be interesting to see what will bring Hamida back to the house. As we know, Hamida and Dua have been well-wishers for Haider Designs, with Dua’s father being Haider’s mentor.

It will be interesting to see if Heena has invited Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs.

Will Hamida help resurrect Haider Designs?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

