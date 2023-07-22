ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Hamida's return in the coming track. It will be interesting to see if Hamida has come to resurrect Haider Designs.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 15:02:07
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs? 836213

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider Designs being under the radar. There is a big design offer that Haider Designs needs to bag. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) requested Dua (Aditi Sharma) to help, but she has refused. Gazal (Richa Rathore) has stepped forward to help Haider find a designer who can do justice to the deal.

Amidst all this, Hamida (Alka Kaushal) will make her reentry into the show. As we know, the last time she had come, she had terrified one and all with her anger and had also shown Dua the new path to seek justice. She had questioned the family and Haider on his second marriage.

Now it will be interesting to see what will bring Hamida back to the house. As we know, Hamida and Dua have been well-wishers for Haider Designs, with Dua’s father being Haider’s mentor.

It will be interesting to see if Heena has invited Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs.

Will Hamida help resurrect Haider Designs?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letter 836209
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letters
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie's emotional moment with Atharva 836175
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie’s emotional moment with Atharva
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan's emotional breakdown 836169
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan’s emotional breakdown
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836159
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets thrown out by Malti Devi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony 836153
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod 836147
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod
Latest Stories
Sharvari pushes her staff members around!! 836229
Sharvari pushes her staff members around!!
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius 836227
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius
Exclusive: Khushboo Atre bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 836220
Exclusive: Khushboo Atre bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Netizens reacts Tiger Shroff's Newly Released Song! Says, "Good actor + Down to earth + humble = all-rounder tiger Shroff" 836221
Netizens goes Gaga Over Tiger Shroff’s Newly Released Song! Says, “Good actor + Down to earth + humble = all-rounder tiger Shroff”
Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara: On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties - A Surprising Bond. 836178
Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara: On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties – A Surprising Bond.
Clash Of The Titans, With A Difference 836177
Clash Of The Titans, With A Difference
Read Latest News