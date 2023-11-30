Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena regains consciousness; exposes Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Heena (Nishigandha Wag) receiving treatment at the hospital after being pushed from the window by Gazal (Richa Rathore). Gazal has not stopped playing her games and wants to kill Heena and put the blame on Dua (Aditi Sharma). We wrote about Gazal donning the getup of a nurse and getting into Heena’s room to kill her. She stopped the oxygen supply, thereby putting to danger Heena’s life. But Dua (Aditi Sharma) entered the room at the right time, which resulted in her calling for help and catching Gazal under the cot.

When Dua tried to expose Gazal before the family members, Gazal turned tables and put the blame on Ruhaan and Dua. However, Dua told all that even Ruhaan was unconscious after drinking tea along with other family members. Gazal planned to make all in the family unconscious and enter the room to kill Heena.

When Gazal’s dirty plan was caught, she tried blaming Dua for the murder attempt.

However, the coming episode will see Heena getting conscious and asked to give her report to the police. In front of the police and the family, Heena will tell that she was pushed by Gazal from the window.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 320 29th November Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.