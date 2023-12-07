Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena testifies in favour of Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) being put behind bars by Gazal. As viewers would know, Haider could not do anything to stop the arrest of Dua. Dua is being accused for being so harsh on her mother-in-law that Heena attempted suicide. The media has assembled to cover the daughter-in-law who has harassed her mother-in-law. On the other hand, Gazal (Richa Rathore) is trying her best to kill Heena so that she does not turn to support Dua. But Heena has been taken home by Haider without Gazal being notified of it.

Before Gazal could take action, Gazal received a shocking news. The coming episode will see Heena going along with Haider to the police station to give her statement. In her statement, Heena (Nishigandha Wag) will clearly tell all present that Dua, her daughter-in-law is not the culprit who pushed her. Heena will testify in favour of Dua and will tell the media and all present that Dua is not the culprit.

However, Gazal will be shocked to see the video of Heena’s statement. She will vow to prove Heena wrong and get Dua blamed again.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 320 29th November Written Episode Update

Haider told Gazal that he will get Dua released from jail soon. Hamida got to know of her daughter’s arrest and came to Akhtar house.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.