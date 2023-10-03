Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat’s eloping from home proving quite costly for Dua (Aditi Sharma). As we know, Hamida and Hafeez planned to instigate Kainaat into leaving her house. Dua felt that Hafeez and Hamida were in the process of ruining the Akhtar family image. So she wanted to stop Hafeez’s action. However, on reaching there, Dua got to know that Hamida and Hafeez never planned ill, but they wanted to get the two of them married. Dua was happy to know of this fact. She supported them and their love.

However, the coming episode will see Haider (Karanvir Sharma) reacting wildly to the turn of events. Haider and Dua will get into a fight. Haider will ask Dua whether or not her mother and brother planned against the Akhtar family. Dua will be unable to answer this.

The coming episode will see Kaynaat and Hafeez being ready to marry. Dua will ask Kaynaat to come out of the house. However, Haider will point a gun at Hafeez and will tell Kaynaat that he will shoot at Hafeez if she steps out of the house. Dua will come in between and will face Haider’s gun and protect Hafeez. She will tell Kaynaat to walk out of the house, as her brother will dare not shoot Dua.

However, Haider will fire the bullet at Dua.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 278 29th September Written Episode Update

Dua confronted her brother Hafeez and even told Kaynaat that they were using her. However, Hafeez told Dua the truth that they did not intend anything bad for Kaynaat. Hafeez confided that his mother had only planned to get them married.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.