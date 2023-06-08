Rabb Se Hai Sua Spoiler: Haider drinks Dua's leftover coffee

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) rebellious nature soon after Haider (Karanvir Sharma) wed Gazal (Richa Rathore). We saw how Dua’s mother instilled the courage and confidence in Dua to fight for her rightful place and also free her family from the evil eyes of Gazal.

We have seen how Haider has felt for Dua. He has decided to sleep outside Dua’s room, so that he can show his concern for her. Haider is not able to see Dua unhappy.

At this juncture, we saw how Ruhaan’s life is in danger. We saw Dua sending her brother Hafiz to save Ruhaan. But that was in vain as Ruhaan is taken away before Dua reached the hideout.

The coming episode will see Dua taking her plan to the next level. Her next plan will be to expose Gazal’s inability to handle the home and kitchen. Dua will stop cooking in the house and will refuse to tend to small errands of the family members.

Angered by this, Hina will ask her Nayi Bahu Gazal to take charge and handle the kitchen. Gazal will get a shock of her life. On the other hand, Dua will refuse to make tea for even Haider. She will order Haider to ask his wife to make a cup of tea for him.

Haider will tell all that Gazal is just his responsibility and that his love life is with Dua. Saying this, he will drink the leftover coffee of Dua, in order to prove to one and all that he loves Dua immensely.

Will this motivate Dua all the more to fight against Gazal?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

