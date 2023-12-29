Raghav and Pashminna’s love story gets surrounded by more misunderstandings as the Kaul family returns to Kashmir in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’

Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ continues unfolding the love saga of two lovers, Raghav (Nishant Malkani) and Pashminna (Isha Sharma), who are unable to be with each other due to misunderstandings. In recent episodes, Atul (Rakesh Paul) asks Sunil (Anuj Khurana) to go to Kashmir, to apologise to Pashminna’s friend Kaju (Ayushi Bhatia) and seek redemption for his acts. Meanwhile, the Kaul family also plans Ayesha (Krissann Barretto) and Raghav’s wedding in Kashmir.

In the upcoming episodes, Raghav and Pashminna are unable to confess their feelings for each other because of their growing misunderstandings. Avinash (Hiten Tejwani) once again plans to keep the two lovers apart. He places the blame for the potential loss of Kaul cottage, their family home, on Pashminna, increasing Raghav’s resentment towards her. With the entire Kaul family in Kashmir, confrontations occur, further complicating Raghav and Pashminna’s journey to reunite. On the other hand, Paras (Angad Hasija) befriends Pashminna with ulterior motives to take revenge for refusing his marriage proposal in the past. Viewers can expect an intriguing watch as Raghav and Pashminna navigate through misunderstandings, trying to find their way back to be together.

Nishant Malkani, who essays the role of Raghav, said, “The storyline is taking an interesting turn. Raghav, who was always alone whenever he was in Kashmir, now has his whole family with him, which will bring a significant change in dynamics. With his jealousy of seeing Paras and Pashminna together, his upcoming wedding to Ayesha and now the added threat of losing Kaul’s cottage, he’s dealing with a lot. It will be interesting to see how he navigates through these twists and turns while being back in Kashmir.”

Isha Sharma, who essays the role of Pashminna, said, “Pashminna is going to be put in a tough spot. One on hand, her friend Paras is turning out to be an enemy in disguise, on the other hand, she is being blamed for losing the Kaul cottage. For someone who is deeply in love, it’s going to be a challenging journey. But I’m excited to portray these complex emotions that are coming Pashminna’s way and cannot wait for viewers to witness these developments as well.”