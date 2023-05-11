Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Priya scolds Radhika

ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Priyal scolds Radhika for not doing her task properly and having bugs in her code in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 17:39:44
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika video calls her Badi Mummy to wish her birthday, but instead of understanding her circumstances, Radhika’s family mocks her, saying that now she has the time to wish her Badi Mummy. Radhika responds that no one will ask why she was not receiving calls or her circumstances until the doorbell rings in the middle of the talk. Radhika manages to surprise her family.

Radhika’s life will undergo a positive transformation. Sreemoyi will ring in the Bengali new year with Roomies at a small house party she organized. All the roommates are dressed traditionally except for Radhika, who dresses in her charming and simple style. Looking at Radhika, Sreemoyi tells her to ditch her conventional professional attire and gives her a makeover. Seeing Radhika in a new outfit at the party, Abhishek can’t stop looking at her.

In the coming episode, Priyal (Benaf Dadachandji) scolds Radhika for not doing her task properly and having bugs in her code. Taunting her, Priyal says that if she does not buck up, she might soon be packing her bags for a return flight to Jhansi. A disappointed Radhika confronts Kartik, her colleague, over the incorrect codes that were handed to their boss by him. An unwavering Kartik ridicules Radhika, asking her to complain if she wants.

Will Radhika complain?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

