ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover

Sreemoyi, tells Radhika to ditch her conventional professional attire and provides her with a makeover. Seeing Radhika in a new outfit at the party, Abhishek can’t stop looking at her in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 19:08:48
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika informs her mother that she will order a cake for her Badi Mummy on her birthday. The family gets excited as she is away from family but still she is taking care of their happiness. Radhika’s Badi Mummy informs everyone that Radhika is ordering her favourite cake. However, Radhika fails to find her phone to order the cake. On the other hand, Suman, tries to reach out to Radhika, wondering what’s wrong.

Later, Radhika finally gets her phone and video calls her Badi Mummy to wish her birthday, but instead of understanding her circumstances, Radhika’s family mocks her, saying that now she has the time to wish her Badi Mummy. Radhika responds that no one will ask why she was not receiving calls or her circumstances until the doorbell rings in the middle of the talk. Radhika manages to surprise her family.

In the coming episode, Radhika’s life will undergo a positive transformation. Sreemoyi will ring in the Bengali new year with Roomies at a small house party she organized. All the roommates are dressed traditionally except for Radhika, who dresses in her charming and simple style. Looking at Radhika, Sreemoyi tells her to ditch her conventional professional attire and gives her a makeover. Seeing Radhika in a new outfit at the party, Abhishek can’t stop looking at her.

Will Radhika adopt a new lifestyle?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra spend a night together in jungle
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra spend a night together in jungle
Latest Stories
Casting director and entrepreneur Vaibhav Mishra garners more headlines for his upcoming project “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara.”
Casting director and entrepreneur Vaibhav Mishra garners more headlines for his upcoming project “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara.”
It’s a wrap for Hansika Motwani starrer ‘Man’
It’s a wrap for Hansika Motwani starrer ‘Man’
Skating To Cycling: Nia Sharma's Quirky Sides
Skating To Cycling: Nia Sharma's Quirky Sides
Roadies: Prince Narula disrespects Rhea Chakraborty on sets, shoot gets halted
Roadies: Prince Narula disrespects Rhea Chakraborty on sets, shoot gets halted
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film
Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film
Read Latest News