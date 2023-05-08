Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover

Sreemoyi, tells Radhika to ditch her conventional professional attire and provides her with a makeover. Seeing Radhika in a new outfit at the party, Abhishek can’t stop looking at her in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika informs her mother that she will order a cake for her Badi Mummy on her birthday. The family gets excited as she is away from family but still she is taking care of their happiness. Radhika’s Badi Mummy informs everyone that Radhika is ordering her favourite cake. However, Radhika fails to find her phone to order the cake. On the other hand, Suman, tries to reach out to Radhika, wondering what’s wrong.

Later, Radhika finally gets her phone and video calls her Badi Mummy to wish her birthday, but instead of understanding her circumstances, Radhika’s family mocks her, saying that now she has the time to wish her Badi Mummy. Radhika responds that no one will ask why she was not receiving calls or her circumstances until the doorbell rings in the middle of the talk. Radhika manages to surprise her family.

In the coming episode, Radhika’s life will undergo a positive transformation. Sreemoyi will ring in the Bengali new year with Roomies at a small house party she organized. All the roommates are dressed traditionally except for Radhika, who dresses in her charming and simple style. Looking at Radhika, Sreemoyi tells her to ditch her conventional professional attire and gives her a makeover. Seeing Radhika in a new outfit at the party, Abhishek can’t stop looking at her.

Will Radhika adopt a new lifestyle?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.