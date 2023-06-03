ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order

Radhika goes to meet a prospective groom Sumeet on her father’s order. However, Radhika has an unpleasant meeting in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 16:05:30
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radheshyam gets angry at Radhika after learning about her Goa trip. However, Priyal, who overhears their conversation, assures Radhika’s parents that she is safe. Soon, Radhika returns to Mumbai and informs her family. However, Radheshyam, who is still angry at Radhika, decides to get her married in Mumbai so that she can stay with her in-laws’ family and do her job.

Kartik playS dirty politics with Radhika in the office, misinforming her about the meeting with Tokyo clients. Radhika gets angry at Kartik and tells him that if he wants to compete with her, it must be fair competition, not dirty politics. Kartik refers to Radhika as a loser. Irritated by Kartik’s childish behaviour, Radhika challenges Kartik.

In the coming episode, Radhika meets a prospective groom Sumeet on her father’s order. However, Radhika has an unpleasant meeting. As she returns home, her father, Radheshyam, calls her and congratulates her. He reveals that Sumeet liked her. Radhika gets shocked by the news.

Will Radhika marry Sumeet?

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a story about Radhika, a small-town girl, moves to Mumbai to chase her dreams. However, the culture gap and professional challenges may prove to be more than she bargained for. The show features Megha Ray, Kashish Paul Duggal, Alma Hussein, Benaf Dadachandji.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Pammi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Pammi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to stop Yuvraj’s roka with Alika
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to stop Yuvraj’s roka with Alika
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra learns Punjabi to impress Surilii's aunt Pammi
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra learns Punjabi to impress Surilii's aunt Pammi
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
A Stitch in Time Review: Is A Wonderful Humane Parable On Selfdependence
A Stitch in Time Review: Is A Wonderful Humane Parable On Selfdependence
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Maruthi Nagar Police Station Review: Is As Thana-da As It Can Get
Maruthi Nagar Police Station Review: Is As Thana-da As It Can Get
Read Latest News