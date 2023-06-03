Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radheshyam gets angry at Radhika after learning about her Goa trip. However, Priyal, who overhears their conversation, assures Radhika’s parents that she is safe. Soon, Radhika returns to Mumbai and informs her family. However, Radheshyam, who is still angry at Radhika, decides to get her married in Mumbai so that she can stay with her in-laws’ family and do her job.

Kartik playS dirty politics with Radhika in the office, misinforming her about the meeting with Tokyo clients. Radhika gets angry at Kartik and tells him that if he wants to compete with her, it must be fair competition, not dirty politics. Kartik refers to Radhika as a loser. Irritated by Kartik’s childish behaviour, Radhika challenges Kartik.

In the coming episode, Radhika meets a prospective groom Sumeet on her father’s order. However, Radhika has an unpleasant meeting. As she returns home, her father, Radheshyam, calls her and congratulates her. He reveals that Sumeet liked her. Radhika gets shocked by the news.

Will Radhika marry Sumeet?

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a story about Radhika, a small-town girl, moves to Mumbai to chase her dreams. However, the culture gap and professional challenges may prove to be more than she bargained for. The show features Megha Ray, Kashish Paul Duggal, Alma Hussein, Benaf Dadachandji.

