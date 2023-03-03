Star Plus show Pandya Store has won the audience’s heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each characters of the show. The current track revolves around Shweta coming back to the Pandya house with her wicked plans.

Star Plus recently aired the promo of Pandya store where the audience can expect interesting twist and turns in the lives of the Pandya family. The promo shows Natasha is critical. Rishita blames Shweta for putting Natasha in this situation, to which the doctor informs the Pandyas that Natasha is critical and will require an urgent kidney transplant within a week. If the treatment is not provided then Natasha can lose her life. The Pandyas are shocked to know her condition. Rishita being the mother of Natasha advises that one of them has to donate the kidney to Natasha to which Shweta reluctantly tells them that nobody should care about Natasha. Shweta shows her love for Natasha. Rishita and Shweta play the blame game.

How will Dhara save Natasha? Will Shweta create more havoc in the lives of the Pandyas?

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.