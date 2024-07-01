Suhaagan Serial Twist: Dhwani Conspires Against Swara, Vedant On Standby

Colors TV’s popular show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting twists in the last few episodes. According to the previous episode, Swara (Pragati Chourasiya) feels hurt after Vedant (Akshay Kharodia) leaves her alone in the temple. On the other hand, Koel tries to hide the truth about Swara being dumb. In contrast, Vedant is in a dilemma and wonders how he will share the truth with his father, Rudra. Later, Vedant calls Swara to tell her that he doesn’t want to marry her, but Shlok picks up the call, and after knowing the truth, he gets furious.

Shlok comes to Vedant’s home and breaks his marriage with Naina as Vedant has refused to marry his sister Swara. Acknowledging the truth, Rudra angrily points a gun at Vedant, but Manju stops him. Later, Shlok threatens everyone and warns Swara not to tell this. At the same time, Koel confronts Rudra for choosing a dumb girl for Vedant. On the other hand, Swara gets suspicious of Dhwani (Dhwani Gori) trying to steal Vedant from her. But Dhwani pretends to be innocent and promises Swara that she will not come in between Vedant and her. Later, it seems Vedant agrees to marry Swara.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Dhwani plans a new conspiracy to break Vedant and Swara’s marriage and tries to trap Swara. However, witnessing Swara in difficulty, Vedant on standby cannot stop himself from saving her, creating a mesmerizing moment.