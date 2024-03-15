Suhaagan spoiler: Bindiya lashes out at Payal for putting allegations on Samay

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Samay stops Bindiya and asks Payal to leave. This angers Payal and she pulls Bindiya’s dupatta and throws it. Samay runs and gives it back to Bindiya. Krishna witnesses this drama and gets angry at Payal. He asks Payal to apologize to Bindiya. When Payal refuses to do so, Bindiya gets angry at her.

Shanti starts liking Bindiya and believes that her son Samay is also fond of Bindiya and has feelings for her. She gifts a necklace to Bindiya and she happily accepts it. However, Bindiya accepts it because she calls Badi Maa to Shanti and out of respect, she fails to say her no. But Shanti misunderstands Bindiya and feels that she too has a soft corner for Samay.

In the coming episode, Krishna learns that his father called Samay back in their lives and gets angry at him. Soon, Samay comes and tells Krishna that he doesn’t need permission to come to his house. In fact, he reveals how he got an offer from Baldev and he accepted. Payal enters and makes cheap allegation by accusing Samay of using Bindiya to make Krishna insecure. Bindiya gets angry at Payal’s allegations and lashes out at her.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.